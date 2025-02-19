Shares

The Youth+ Festival will for its second edition on February 28th to March 1st, 2025. The festival which will take place at the Sarit Expo Centre will bring together 4,500 ambitious young entrepreneur’s and professionals for two days of knowledge-sharing, mentorship, and skills development.

Under the theme Live Your Legacy, the festival will seek to empower Kenya’s brightest through insightful keynote speeches, dynamic panel discussions, and, for the first time, 24 curated festival villages focused on industry-specific skills.

A key highlight of this year’s festival is Vusi Thembekwayo, the internationally acclaimed entrepreneur and speaker, who will deliver a keynote on Day 2. Additionally, attendees will have access to 24 festival villages, the breakout sessions are designed to hone practical skills across sectors such as Financial Wellness, E-commerce, Digital & Influencer Marketing, Tech & Innovation, and Climate & Sustainability. These villages will be led by industry experts, ensuring real-world insights and market relevance for the participants.

“At Youth+, we believe that Kenya’s youth are not just the leaders of tomorrow, but the changemakers of today. By equipping them with the right skills, mentorship, and market access, we are redefining opportunities for young entrepreneurs to build sustainable careers and businesses. This festival is a movement that fosters passion, profession, and generational impact,” said Freddy Mulli, CEO of Youth+ Africa.

Some influential figures such as Ivy Wanjiru (Founder, JustIvy Africa), Tonee Ndungu (AI Thought Leader), Waceke Nduati (Founder, Centonomy), Terry Muikamba (Media Strategist), Phil Karanja (CEO, Philit TV), and Melanie Keita Mariam (CEO & Co-founder, Melanin Kapital Neobank) will also grace the event.

The inaugural 2023 Youth+ Festival attracted 1,480 young entrepreneurs and featured 15 innovators showcasing innovative ideas and technologies.

Youth+ Africa aims to bridge the gap between youth potential and economic opportunity by focusing on entrepreneurship, skills development, and industry-driven networking.