Showmax has announced that hit drama, Single Kiasi is returning to Showmax with a fourth season on 17 September, 2025.

Season 4 picks up from the dramatic cliffhanger with Sintamei’s (Gathoni Mutua) world spinning out of control after a night of questionable choices with Nick (Lenana Kariba). Consumed by guilt, she immerses herself in her work, striving to elevate her law firm’s profile. However, the arrival of a charismatic and adventurous stranger tempts Sintamei to explore a dangerous path.

Meanwhile, Rebecca (Faith Kibathi) and Nick’s budding romance is tested by mounting family pressures, largely orchestrated by Nick’s manipulative mother and his snobbish aunt. Mariah (Minne Kariuki) having survived heartbreak and humiliation in the previous season, is determined to shed the victim narrative. She embraces her power and gets entangled into a new relationship where she finds control.

According to show co-directors and co-producers Phillipe Bresson and Grace Kahaki, this new season will see the ladies fighting for their lives, their careers, and their relationships.

“We are pushing the girls to their absolute limits. Every decision has a consequence, and they will be forced to fight tooth and nail for their careers, their relationships, and their sanity.” said Phillipe.

“We also wanted to explore what happens when strong women are pushed into the deep end – do they sink or swim? Viewers will see them fight for survival in Nairobi’s concrete jungle like never before,” added Grace.

Returning featured cast includes Kevin Maina, Wanjira Longauer (Disconnect: The Wedding Planner), Hellen Keli (Selina), Jimmy Gathu (The Chocolate Empire) and Joy Kendi. New joiners include Brian Ogola (Second Family), Xavier Ywaya (Jiji), Maqbul Mohammed (Crime & Justice), and Silayio Neema (Qware).

Single Kiasi remains one of the most-watched titles of the year on Showmax for three years in a row. The hit drama series was recently at the 2025 Zanzibar International Film Festival, where it was nominated as the Best TV Drama Series in East Africa. At the 2024 Kalasha Awards, the show also scored four nods including Best TV Drama.

Watch the trailer for the new season below