Streaming service Showmax has announced the new TV show lineup that will be available on its platform in November.

The new TV shows include: Dune: Prophecy, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Hysteria! S1 & new seasons of S*x Lives of College Girls, Found, The Good Doctor, and Chicago PD.

The list of new TV shows that will be available on Showmax this November are below;

DUNE: PROPHECY | Mondays from 18 November at 21:00 on Showmax & M-Net

From Frank Herbert’s expansive Dune universe, Dune: Prophecy is set 10 000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, following two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.

Inspired by the 2012 novel Sisterhood of Dune, written by Herbert and Kevin J Anderson, the prequel series stars Emily Watson Olivia Williams, and Travis Fimmel, Mark Strong and Jodhi May

Watch the trailer:

FIGHT NIGHT: THE MILLION DOLLAR HEIST | Wednesdays from 13 November

Based on the acclaimed true-crime podcast, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist stars Kevin Hart as Chicken Man, a hustler who hosts a glamorous afterparty to celebrate Muhammad Ali’s 1970 comeback fight, with a guest list of the country’s wealthiest. When the night ends with the most brazen criminal underworld heist in Atlanta’s history, Chicken Man finds himself a prime suspect in the eyes of his old adversary, Detective JD Hudson (Don Cheadle), one of the first Black detectives in the city’s desegregated police force.

The cast also includes Samuel L Jackson, Taraji P Henson and Terrence Howard.

Watch the trailer:

THE PENGUIN S1 | Mondays until 11 November

Following the events of The Batman, Oz Cobb, AKA the Penguin, makes a play to seize the reins of Gotham’s crime world.

Directed by Craig Zobel, The Penguin co-stars an unrecognisable Colin Farrell as The Penguin, with Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone.

Watch the trailer:

HYSTERIA! | First on Showmax | Binge from Friday, 1 November

Hysteria! kicks off when a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the “Satanic Panic” of the late 1980s, and a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts realises they can capitalise on the town’s sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band. But a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported “supernatural activity” triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that soon leads directly back to them.

The coming-of-age thriller stars Emjay Anthony, Kezii Curtis and Chiara Aurelia as the band members, supported by the likes of Milly Shapiro, Julie BowenAnna Camp, Garret Dillahunt with Bruce Campbell as the local chief of police.

Watch the trailer:

THE S*X LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS S3 | First on Showmax | Fridays from 22 November

Season 3 of The S*x Lives of College Girls returns to Essex College for sophomore year with Bela, Kimberly, Leighton, and Whitney all facing major changes in their lives after the turbulent Season 2 conclusion.

Reneé Rapp is focussing on her music career, so we’ll be seeing less of Leighton this season, but Pauline Chalamet (Kimberly), Amrit Kaur (Bela) and Alyah Chanelle Scott (Whitney) are all back.

Watch the trailer:

FOUND S2 | First on Showmax | Tuesdays from 26 November

Hunt the enemy. Save the missing.

Found returns with a gripping new season of shocking twists centring on recovery specialist Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton from Shameless) and her crisis management team as they work tirelessly to find missing people forgotten by the system. They’ll stop at nothing to solve these cases because for them, it’s personal – every member of the team has firsthand experience with a mysterious disappearance.

After bringing her darkest secret to light, Gabi must rebuild trust with her team and face her escaped kidnapper once again in Season 2, all while rescuing the missing people who need her, before it’s too late.

Season 1 was NBC’s biggest-ever launch on Peacock, winning a NAMIC Vision Award for Drama and a Gracie Allen Award for Actress In A Leading Role for Hampton. Found was also up for Outstanding New Series at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards and Outstanding Drama Series at the 2024 Image Awards, where Nigerian-American series creator Nkechi Okoro Carroll (All American, All American: Homecoming) was nominated for Writing.

Kelli Williams , Brett Dalton, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar co-star.

Watch the trailer:

THE GOOD DOCTOR S7 | Binge from Monday, 4 November

The Good Doctor follows Dr Shaun Murphy, a surgeon with autism and Savant syndrome. The farewell season starts with Shaun and Lea (Paige Spara) adjusting to parenthood as Shaun takes on his first case back at the hospital: two baby patients in need of the same heart.

Watch the trailer:

CHICAGO PD S11 | Binge from Monday, 11 November

From Law & Order franchise creator Dick Wolf, Chicago PD celebrates its 10th year on screen this year. It’s the second show in the hit One Chicago franchise, that also includes Chicago Fire and Chicago Med.

Season 11 picks up six months after Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) was shot, as he struggles to get back in shape and back on the job, while Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) faces challenges of her own due to the ongoing changes in her personal life.

Watch the trailer:

LAW & ORDER: ORGANISED CRIME S4 | Binge from Monday, 18 November

Christopher Meloni is back in Season 4 of Law & Order: Organised Crime. The seventh series in the mega-hit Law & Order franchise, Organised Crime sees Meloni reprise his long-standing Special Victims Unit role as Elliot Stabler, who’s now back at the NYPD after a devastating personal loss and determined to take on a complex web of criminality.

This season’s guest stars include Ellen Burstyn, Keith Carradine, Jennifer Ehle, and Dean Norris, as Elliot’s brother, Randall. Also look out for Special Victims Unit stars Tamara Tunie (aka Dr Melinda Warner), Peter Scanavino (aka Assistant DA Dominick Carisi Jr), and Dann Florek (the former Captain Donald Cragen) in several crossover episodes.

Watch the trailer:

BILLY THE KID S2 | Binge from Monday, 25 November

Billy the Kid returns for an epic second season starring Tom Blyth (Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) as the infamous outlaw.

Already renewed for a third season, the epic romantic adventure from Vikings creator Michael Hirst traces the life of Billy the Kid from his humble Irish roots and his early days as a cowboy and gunslinger in the American frontier to his pivotal role in the Lincoln County War and beyond.

The new season opens with a war brewing in Lincoln County between rival businessmen Murphy and Tunstall. After seeing the Irishman’s brutal ways, Billy joins Tunstall in his battle to stop Murphy and the corrupt organisation, the House… even if it means being enemies with his best friend, Jesse. Meanwhile, attorney Mr Catron sends his son-in-law, Mr Waltz, to gather information on Billy.

Watch the trailer: