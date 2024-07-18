Shares

Zamara Risk and Insurance Brokers Limited has been voted the Best Insurance Brokerage firm in Kenya at this year’s edition of the Think Business Insurance Awards.

The insurance broker was also recognized as the best General Broker of the year, best Medical Broker of the year, and best Life broker of the year. This is addition to the company being the first runners-up in the sector training award category.

This year’s awards ceremony was themed ‘The Future of Insurance is Green’. This highlighted the global awareness of climate change and underscored the need for businesses across all sectors, including insurance, to promote socio-economic and environmental sustainability.

Commenting on the awards, Zamara Group CEO Sundeep Raichura said, “This recognition is a reflection of our team’s hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence in all aspects of our service delivery. We are grateful to our clients and partners for their trust and support, which has been instrumental in achieving this success. As we celebrate these accomplishments, we remain dedicated to our mission of empowering prosperity and enabling better futures for businesses and individuals alike, with a focus on continuous improvement and customer-focused solutions.”

“We are especially proud to be celebrated in a year that emphasizes sustainability. We recognize the critical role insurance brokers play in promoting sustainability within the industry. We are dedicated to working with industry stakeholders and our clients to identify and implement insurance solutions that mitigate risks and contribute to a more sustainable future. This is also the year that Zamara Group will be celebrating its 30th anniversary. The past three decades have been an exciting journey filled with many incredible achievements and innovations,” Mr. Raichura added.

The Zamara Group has been at the forefront of the insurance industry, providing a wide range of services including actuarial, pension administration, insurance broking, and consulting. The company has a presence in seven African countries and the UAE, and continues to set the benchmark for excellence and innovation in the financial services sector.