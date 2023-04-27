Shares

Zamara Group, has been recognized as the Best Pensions Administration Services Provider in Kenya at the MEA Awards 2023.

The MEA Awards celebrate excellence across all sectors of the African economy, recognizing organizations and individuals who have exhibited outstanding performance over the past year.

With a presence in seven countries in Africa and headquartered in Nairobi, Zamara Group is the largest pension fund provider in Kenya, administering the retirement benefits of close to 300,000 Kenyans across more than 350 corporates with assets under administration of over Kshs. 350bn.

Sundeep Raichura, Group CEO of Zamara Group, said: “We are honored to receive this award, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. At Zamara, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients. This recognition is a validation of our efforts and motivates us to continue striving for excellence. As the leading pensions administration services provider in Nairobi, we remain focused on delivering value to our clients by providing efficient, transparent, and reliable services. We will continue to invest in our people, technology, and processes to ensure that we remain at the forefront of the industry.”

The MEA Awards serve as a platform to recognize excellence and celebrate the achievements of organizations that are driving growth and innovation in their respective industries.

Zamara Group’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has been a key factor in its success. The company has been at the forefront of developing innovative solutions that have helped its clients to manage their pension schemes more efficiently. Its dedication to excellence in service delivery has earned it a reputation as a trusted partner to many organizations across Africa.