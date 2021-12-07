Shares

Zamara Group, a financial services provider, has launched a pension savings plan on WhatsApp. This innovation will allow customers to open, access and transact with Zamara’s Fahari Retirement plan account via WhatsApp.

The Fahari Retirement plan is registered with the Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA). Any Fahari Retirement Plan transaction via WhatsApp is secured through end-to-end encryption for calls and messages. Customers have been assured that critical information such as their One-Time login Password (OTP), payment instruction and account balance will always be shared as an SMS to the member’s registered mobile number.

How to register for the Fahari Retirement plan on WhatsApp

Save the Fahari Retirement Plan number 0709 299 999 as a contact on your phone.

2. Go to WhatsApp and text Hi.

3. Follow the prompts to register and chat with Fahari.

Speaking during the launch, Zamara Group CEO Sundeep Raichura said, “With a reach of more than 12m users in Kenya — more than any other app in the country, using WhatsApp we are uniquely positioned to bring more people into the pensions and insurance ecosystem. We will leverage this messaging platform to help address the challenges of financial literacy and deliver micro pensions in Kenya.”

Highlighting the challenges of financial inclusion, Mr. Raichura noted, “As a financial services provider, we face a number of roadblocks, such as the level of presence we have in different parts of our country and the number of salespeople we can deploy and this has limited the number of people we can reach. Using this platform, we will be able to reach the untapped market segments, particularly the youth and the informal sector and enable them to access sachet sized pension and insurance solutions through a simple, reliable, private and secure experience”.