Zamara Group has rolled out “Zamara Afya” an affordable and flexible medical cover targeting individuals between the age of 18 – 80 years.

The product dubbed Zamara Afya, is a comprehensive medical cover that will be available to all non-insured Kenyans. It will provide access to care for inpatient and outpatient services.

Zamara Afya is a medical insurance product that boasts of unique features such as no waiting periods, no pre-entry medical examination for the insured, a wide panel of providers, free drug delivery, and a series of wellness programs including but not limited to chronic disease management. Other key features of the cover include dental, optical, ambulance and air evacuation, free last expense, and personal accident covers, whose limits are very competitive.

Most individuals without any form of medical insurance cover often do not receive preventive care and in the event of chronic diseases, lack access to efficient treatment for various chronic conditions. Additionally, most of the uninsured are more likely to be hospitalized for health problems that could have been avoided through periodical medical checkups. This has led to more deaths that could have otherwise been prevented. Zamara Afya addresses all these challenges.

Ultimately, medical insurance is about ensuring ease of access and quality care to members. The larger population of uninsured individuals are much more likely to postpone, forgo care or rely on over-the-counter medication due to cost implications than those with coverage. Our aim is to provide financial security in health care.

Rosalyn Mugoh, Managing Director, Zamara Risk and Insurance Brokers Ltd said, “Our aim is to bring quality medical insurance to Kenyans at an affordable price. More importantly, we wanted a solution that met the needs of the consumers. Medical insurance has evolved over time and is now more inclusive than it was in the past, yet majority of Kenyans are under-insured or not insured at all, which leaves them vulnerable.”

The Zamara Afya medical cover will be provided by Zamara Risk & Insurance Brokers Ltd and underwritten by Jubilee Insurance.