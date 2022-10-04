Shares

Zamara Group has launched an online platform, dubbed eZamara, to enable customers to compare insurance products that the insurance broker sells.

The platform will allow customers to compare products from different insurers in one place. They will also be able to and create and manage their insurance policies online.

The Zamara Online Aggregator platform aims to provide easy access to financial solutions like pensions and insurance. It will make it easier for individuals and businesses to get the insurance they need and to find products that fit their needs. eZamara combines everything an insured could want including quotes, reliable service and easy claim management.

Zamara Group has also announced plans to invest Ksh. 100 million to upgrade its digital capabilities and customer service. The company said the program includes upgrades in its operations and technology, including launching a new online aggregator platform dubbed eZamara, that will have a full range of insurance and investment products.

“The digital transformation of the insurance industry will require a considerable amount of capital to invest. However, investing in digital technology will be necessary if insurers are to stay relevant to consumers, “said Zamara Group CEO Sundeep Raichura.

Zamara Group CEO, Sundeep Raichura, said the company was committed to providing its customers with the best possible experience and that the investment in digital would enable it to do so. “We are constantly evolving our business to meet the needs of our customers and this investment will enable us to provide a more convenient and efficient service,” he said.

“Over the years, we have seen a spike in insurance sales growth via the internet and other digital channels. As Zamara, we are committed to accelerating and enabling digital and financial inclusion in Kenya by providing easy access to financial solutions like pensions and insurance at scale.

Zamara expects to invest between Ksh. 100 million over the next three years in technology as per its 2022-2025. It targets a 30% growth in its business via digital channels.

Zamara is a diversified financial services group offering pensions, medical, insurance and actuarial services with a presence in six countries in Africa.