Life in Kenya is full of opportunities, but it’s also important to be prepared for the unexpected. Equity offers a comprehensive range of insurance solutions designed to protect you, your family, and your business.

Here are seven essential Equity Bancassurance insurance products that we recommend:

1. Bima ya Gari Motor Vehicle Insurance

Protect your personal vehicle with comprehensive coverage against accidental loss or damage, including spare parts and standard accessories. Bima ya Gari also covers your legal liability to third parties, giving you peace of mind on the road. Enjoy added benefits like free windscreen and radio cassette cover, capped excess for theft, and free valuation.

1. Windscreen: 2. Radio Cassette 3. Capping of excess – OD & Partial theft 4. Sum insured 5. Free valuation

2. Motorcycle Insurance

Whether you rely on your motorcycle for personal transportation or business, this policy offers crucial protection against damage, theft, and liability to others. Ensure you’re covered for accidental loss or damage, as well as your legal responsibility for injuries or property damage to third parties.

1. Third party property damage 2. Third party bodily injury 3. Authorized repairs limit 4. Towing and recovery 5. Passenger Liability 6. Any one event 7. Geographical area

3. Equimed Medical Insurance

Access quality healthcare without financial strain. Equimed covers both inpatient and outpatient medical expenses, including hospital stays, doctor visits, treatments, and medications. Choose a plan that fits your needs and budget and enjoy peace of mind knowing you’re protected.

4. Domestic Package Insurance

Safeguard your home and belongings with comprehensive coverage against fire, theft, riots, floods, explosions, and more. This policy also covers personal liability to third parties and work injury benefits for domestic staff.

5. Personal Accident Insurance

Protect yourself and your loved ones from the financial impact of unexpected injuries. This cover provides compensation for death, permanent disability, temporary disability, medical expenses, and funeral expenses resulting from accidents.

6. Education Insurance

Invest in your child’s future with an education insurance policy. This plan provides five annual cash payments, starting when your child turns 13, to help cover education-related expenses. Give your child the gift of education without worrying about rising costs.

7. Insurance Premium Financing

Equity makes it even easier to access these essential insurance products with its premium financing option. Choose any Equity Bancassurance policy, apply for financing, and enjoy immediate coverage while making affordable monthly payments over a flexible period (6 months for medical, 10 months for non-medical).

Why Choose Equity insurance?

Equity has an extensive branch network making it easy to access insurance services. You can explore options, purchase policies, manage your insurance, and apply for premium financing conveniently, whether you’re in a city or a rural area.

Don’t wait for the unexpected to happen. Protect yourself, your family, and your business with Equity Bancassurance. Visit your nearest Equity Bank branch, talk to an agent, or explore the Equity Bank website Equity Bank website to learn more about how Equity insurance can help you secure your future.