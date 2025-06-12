Shares

Equity Bank has announced that it will sponsor the inaugural Murang’a Investment Conference 2025 to the tune of Ksh. 15 million. The sponsorship deal was signed by Equity Group CEO Dr. James Mwangi and Murang’a Governor Dr. Irungu Kang’ata with the event set for June 13–14, 2025, at Thika Greens Golf Resort.

“Equity is not just sponsoring this conference — we are investing in the future of the people,” said Dr. Mwangi. “This event is about unlocking industrial potential, attracting capital, and supporting local enterprise. It is well aligned with our purpose of transforming lives, giving dignity and expanding opportunities for wealth creation.”

Themed Unlocking Murang’a as an Industrial Hub, the conference aims to showcase the county’s expanding investment portfolio, ranging from agro-processing and healthcare to technology, education, housing, and manufacturing.

Governor Irungu Kang’ata said the county is offering thousands of acres of land in different areas across the county to investors willing to put up industries that can create jobs and spur economic growth.

“Some of the land is classified as Exports Processing Zone and Special Economic Zone so it has tax incentives. We are also assuring investors of access to markets due to the lands’ strategic location to markets and raw materials, fast processing of licences and other incentives.

The governor said the county’s proximity to Thika town and Nairobi city gives it an advantage as it eases transportation of products for export.

Other areas for investment opportunities include the County Aggregation Industrial Park, the Gikono Landfill, the Murang’a County Creameries Cooperative Union, Small and Medium Enterprises parks, the Mariira Farm Kenyatta Agricultural Training Centre, and the Mukurwe Wa Nyagathanga cultural site.

Governor Irungu Kang’ata emphasized the conference’s national and regional relevance. “We are not just building Murang’a, we are positioning it as the next frontier of industrial growth in Kenya. With Equity Bank onboard, we gain a partner that understands grassroots transformation and the power of financial inclusion.”

The sponsorship builds on Equity’s broader collaborations with Murang’a County Government. Equity has played a key role in:

• Supporting youth and women through financial literacy and access-to-credit programs.

• Powering micro and small enterprises via Equity’s MSME loan products.

• Supporting agribusiness value chains, especially in dairy, avocado, and macadamia production, which are pivotal to Murang’a’s economy.

• Partnering with Murang’a in the County Aggregation and Industrial Park (CAIP) initiative to support agro-based processing.

• Providing technical assistance to farmers under Equity’s Agriculture and Climate Smart Financing initiatives.

• GIS research in partnership with the French Embassy in Kenya

• Murang’a tea in partnership with the 10 tea factories.