Glovo has announced that its local social good initiatives have resulted in the distribution of millions of meals to vulnerable communities across Kenya. Through strategic partnerships with Food4Education and Food Banking Kenya, Glovo is combatting food insecurity and reduce food waste.

Glovo’s collaboration with Food Banking Kenya is directly tackling food waste and supporting food-insecure populations. Food Banking Kenya partners with farms and producers to rescue surplus agricultural produce before it is lost. Glovo’s support ensures this fresh produce can be efficiently collected and delivered to communities in need, turning potential waste into critical nutrition.

In the last 12 months alone, this food surplus initiative has translated into more than 1,304,026 meals distributed to those who needed them most.

“Our mission extends beyond convenience; it’s about building stronger, more resilient communities,” said Caroline Mutuku, General Manager for Glovo Kenya. “By helping to move rescued food to where it’s needed most, we’re supporting communities, reducing waste, and ensuring that no good food goes to waste while people go hungry.”

John Gathungu, Executive Director at Food Banking Kenya, expressed appreciation for the support, noting, “This collaboration has been truly impactful, and we deeply appreciate Glovo’s commitment to supporting our mission to alleviate hunger, reduce food loss and waste, as well as combat malnutrition.”

Glovo’s partnership with Food4Education focuses on ensuring children in public primary schools have access to the nutritious meals they need to learn and thrive.

Food4Education utilizes an innovative model, which includes preparing meals in central kitchens and distributing them daily using their “Tap2Eat” technology, a digital mobile platform allowing parents to pay for subsidized lunches. Through a fixed monthly financial contribution, Glovo has supported the cost of 56,742 nutritious school lunches in the last 12 months.

Ms. Mutuku emphasized the long-term impact: “By ensuring children have access to a hot meal at school, we are not just fighting hunger, we are investing in the educational outcomes and future potential of the next generation.”

Liviya David, Director of Development and Impact at Food4Education, added, “Their support is instrumental in advancing our mission to end classroom hunger, and we value their continued collaboration and shared commitment to improving children’s well-being.”

These local initiatives align with the broader commitment of Delivery Hero, Glovo’s parent company, which aims to facilitate the donation of over 100 million meals in 2025 globally, working with partners like the UN World Food Programme and The Global Foodbanking Network.

Glovo contributes through its Glovo Access platform, which offers its technology free of charge to more than 300 NGOs and food banks to help them deliver food to communities faster and more efficiently. After facilitating 7 million meals in 2024, Glovo is committed to helping NGOs deliver over 14 million meals this year, leveraging logistics to close the food access gap and ensure food reaches those who need it most.