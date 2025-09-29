Glovo has successfully completed the 5th edition of its Glovo Academy program in Nairobi. The initiative is designed to equip local small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) with essential operational, digital, and financial skills needed to thrive in a rapidly changing market.
The program aims to help these businesses adapt to new technologies and evolving customer behaviors. Building on the success of four previous cohorts, the 5th edition provided hands-on workshops and seminars covering key topics such as digital food marketing, operational efficiency, and business innovation. Participants also had the chance to network with industry experts and fellow entrepreneurs.
According to Caroline Mutuku, General Manager for Glovo Kenya, the academy’s goal is to provide skills that lead to real business growth. “We aim to help partners stay ahead of market trends, leverage technology effectively, and build resilient businesses that benefit their communities as well as the broader food ecosystem,” she said.
A core part of the training focused on the practical use of Glovo’s tools. Restaurant owners learned how to use the Sunmi device to manage orders, track delivery times, and expand their customer base. The program also emphasized financial planning, budgeting, and strategic decision-making to help businesses achieve long-term growth.
For many, the impact was immediate. Faustine Salleh, owner of Kitchen 21 Swahili Delicacies, noted, “Glovo Academy has already changed how we operate day-to-day. We improved delivery efficiency, increased online engagement, and now have a clearer plan for expanding our business.”
The program also fosters a sense of community through peer-to-peer learning. Networking sessions allowed business owners to share experiences and develop creative solutions to shared challenges.