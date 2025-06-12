Shares

Glovo has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with Kenya’s Ministry of Labour and Social Protection to accelerate Kenya’s digital transformation and foster inclusive economic growth for the platform economy.

“I commend Glovo for its responsible innovation and commitment to youth employment and inclusive growth. We look forward to continued engagement with Glovo and other stakeholders to co-create policies that safeguard workers while supporting innovation and enterprise.”, said Alfred Mutua, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Social Protection.

“Kenya’s vibrant energy and dedication to digital transformation inspire us,” stated Oscar Pierre, Glovo’s co-founder and CEO. “This partnership with the Ministry of Labour aligns with Kenya’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, showcasing our shared vision for a thriving digital economy.”

By 2027, Glovo plans an additional Ksh. 2 billion investment, which will fuel a 50% increase in direct and indirect employment in the next 2 years, while addressing youth unemployment with 1,200 new opportunities for young individuals. Glovo is willing to create 200 new direct positions (90% for young Kenyans), support to 2,400 new merchants. This is projected to create 10,000+ indirect jobs dedicated to the on-demand business and flexible income opportunities for an additional 1,200 riders, 85% of which are youth.

Glovo has also committed to tripling support for digital literacy and business capacity-building for over 1,200 partners and providing 3.4 million meals to vulnerable communities through its Glovo Access program. The company will also continue to promote its Courier Pledge, now transformed into the Glovo+ programme, for rider health, safety, and social rights.

Looking to 2030, Glovo envisions Kenya as its Africa digital hub. By then, total investment will reach Ksh. 16 billion, with an ecosystem supporting 1,000 direct employees and more than 20,000 indirect job opportunities for merchants and riders in the digital economy.

“Glovo is not just a partner in progress; we are an economic infrastructure ally committed to building a stronger future,” added Pierre. “We believe in Kenya’s potential as the ‘Silicon Savannah’ of Africa and are dedicated to playing a pivotal role in its continued economic development.”