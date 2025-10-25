Shares

Glovo is incredibly convenient. I pay for Glovo Prime, and my deliveries are quick, fast, and generally trouble-free, especially for my usual brands. My overall experience with the platform has been largely okay.

But even with the best services, you can still fall victim to con artists. I’ve been hit twice, and both times, the scam was orchestrated by the Glovo delivery riders themselves.

How con Glovo delivery riders steal cash via M-Pesa

When you choose cash as the payment option, you pay on delivery and Glovo has an official payment system for that. You pay via mobile money, PayBill 510800, with the rider’s ID as the account number, which links directly to your specific order. This scam works by convincing you to abandon that safety net.

1. The setup: preying on generosity

The con Glovo delivery rider will request that you send the cash directly to their personal phone number. Their excuse? They’ll say they need to balance their account, or perhaps just need “something small” for fuel or other quick expenses. This request preys on your generosity and desire to be helpful.

2. The execution: The crucial interruption

Once they’ve convinced you to send money to a personal number, the real performance begins.

As you are confirming the name of the recipient on your screen before sending, the rider will suddenly pretend to be on a crucial, urgent phone call. This is the critical moment. They will then “hang up” and immediately tell you that you’ve sent the money to the “wrong number.”

By the time you realize what’s happened and reach out to Safaricom for a reversal, the money has already been withdrawn. You’ve been successfully conned.

3. The twist: The diversionary call

What’s bizarre is what happens next. Immediately after the money is gone, a random number will call you, claiming they were the ones who received the funds and promising they’ll “sort you out when they can.” They are apparently calling you with their “other number.”

I now realize this serves a clever purpose: it allows the con rider to get away clean. Your immediate attention is now diverted to recovering the money from this third-party number, buying the real scammer the time they need to disappear. You’re left having to pay a second time just to get your order. But this time, to the legit payment channel. The realization that this was odd hit me later, unfortunately.

So I have the rider IDs of the two Glovo delivery riders that scammed me. I will report the two incidents to Glovo and see where it goes.

Only pay through official channels

If you use Glovo, or any similar delivery service, please learn from my costly mistakes. Do not try to be nice like I did, or you’ll suffer the same fate.

My one piece of advice is simple: ALWAYS pay through the official payment channel.

If a Glovo delivery rider insists on a direct transfer to their personal phone number, whether for fuel, balancing their account, or any other excuse, refuse them immediately and politely.

Official channels are traceable and secure. Personal transfers are not. Stick to the system, and you’ll protect your money.