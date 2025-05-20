Rescue.co has announced the launch of Roadside by rescue.co, a roadside emergency assistance service.
The service costs Ksh. 8,888 (incl. VAT) per vehicle annually. It will include towing (up to 600 km per year or four annual rescues), vehicle recovery, jump-starting, tire changes, fuel delivery, key retrieval, mobile security response, and ambulance dispatch for road-related medical emergencies.
“Roadside emergencies are among the most common incidents experienced daily across Kenya,” said Caitlin Dolkart, Co-founder of Rescue.co. With Roadside by rescue.co, we’re extending our trusted network and cutting-edge technology directly to Kenya’s roads, offering peace of mind to drivers, fleet operators, insurers, and businesses.”
Rescue.co has been offering roadside support as part of its emergency response services since 2018. Roadside by rescue.co has been formalized as a standalone product, complementing Rescue.co’s existing annual membership cover and short-term evacuation service, Safetravels.
Roadside by rescue.co has established partnerships with businesses and insurers, including Glovo, Bolt, ICEA Lion, JW Seagon, and numerous other corporates, fleet managers, and micro-insurers.
Philip Fricke, Director for Road Rescue added “Understanding the critical importance of mobility and vehicle safety to Kenyans, we’ve created Roadside by rescue.co to ensure drivers have immediate, professional help whenever and wherever they need it.”
The service is available immediately for individual drivers, families, corporate fleets, insurance brokers, e-commerce, and ride-hailing services. Customers can purchase an annual membership online or inquire about volume-based discounts for businesses at roadside.rescue.co.