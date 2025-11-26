Shares

Bolt has announced a partnership with MOOKH, the ticketing and digital commerce platform celebrating its 10th anniversary.

This collaboration is designed to offer event-goers safe, affordable, and seamless transport solutions.

The partnership’s core benefit ensures that customers purchasing tickets through the MOOKH platform will gain priority access to Bolt rides directly from event venues.

The strategic move directly addresses mobility trends highlighted in a recent Ipsos report:

94% of Kenyan ride-hailing users now consider services like Bolt inherently safer than conventional options such as matatus and traditional taxis.

79% of users firmly believe that ride-hailing has played a significant role in reducing instances of drunk driving by offering readily accessible and safer alternatives for late-night travel home.

Adega Murbe, Regional Marketing Manager for Africa at Bolt, emphasized the company’s commitment to rider security.

“At Bolt, safety remains our top priority, and this partnership reinforces our commitment to ensuring that every rider, especially during the busy festive season, has access to safe, affordable and dependable transportation,” said Murbe. “MOOKH has been a trusted events and ticketing partner for a decade, and together we are committed to ensuring that every celebration begins and ends safely.”

Murbe added that the Bolt platform is equipped with a robust suite of safety features, including real-time tracking, an emergency SOS button, and the ability to share trip details with trusted contacts.

To kick off the collaboration, Bolt is offering exclusive ride discounts for new and existing users traveling to and from MOOKH-powered events:

New riders will enjoy 60% off their first two rides.

Existing Bolt users will receive a special festive-season 30% off for two rides over the next three months.

For MOOKH, marking its 10th anniversary, the partnership further extends its dedication to enhancing the overall event experience in Kenya. George Gachui, Co-Founder of MOOKH, views the agreement as a significant investment in the regional event community.

“The partnership between MOOKH Africa and Bolt is not simply a promotional agreement; it is a strategic investment in the convenience, safety, and overall satisfaction of the regional event community,” stated Gachui. “By prioritizing a superior end-to-end journey for event attendees, MOOKH confirms its dedication to driving the growth and professionalism of the event industry across Africa.”