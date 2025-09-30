Shares

The County Government of Mombasa is intensifying its collaboration with Bolt in a new partnership aimed at expanding youth employment opportunities and improving safety and regulation within the sector.

Governor Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir hosted a delegation from Bolt at his office today to strategize on scaling up the company’s operations. Bolt currently supports the livelihoods of over 1,000 riders in the county.

As part of the collaboration, Bolt plans to strengthen its presence in Mombasa by utilizing public market spaces as operational hubs. This approach is designed to make it easier for more young people to join the platform and participate in the growing digital and gig economy.

A key focus of the partnership will be joint efforts to support the licensing of riders through Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL). This framework acknowledges the existing skills and experience of youth already working in the ride-hailing sector.

Governor Nassir underscored his administration’s commitment to forging strategic private-sector partnerships to drive inclusive growth.

“Our young people are the backbone of Mombasa’s future. By working with innovative partners like Bolt, we are creating real opportunities for them to earn a living, support their families, and contribute to our economy,” said Governor Nassir. “We are also keen on enhancing safety and professionalism in the sector through the recognition of prior learning and licensing of riders.”

Edgar Kitur, General Manager for Bolt Food, Kenya, welcomed the county government’s forward-looking approach, emphasizing Mombasa’s critical role as a dynamic business and economic hub.

“Bolt recognises Mombasa’s pivotal role as a dynamic business and economic hub and commends the county government for its forward-looking commitment to development,” said Kitur. “We are pleased to partner with the county in expanding rider integration and advancing a safe, well-regulated environment that supports the sustainable growth of the mobility sector.”