A new Safety Index report commissioned by Bolt and conducted by Ipsos reveals a major shift in Kenyan public perception.

94% of ride-hailing users now consider services like Bolt inherently safer than conventional transport modes such as matatus and traditional taxis. This finding highlights a growing reliance on technology-driven mobility solutions across the nation.

The comprehensive report surveyed 250 active ride-hailing users across major cities, including Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, and Nakuru. Users cited consistent reliability, the robust integration of technology-enabled safety tools, and the sense of control throughout their journeys as primary drivers for their trust.

A deep dive into the user base shows that women constitute 70% of Kenyan ride-hailing users, with the majority falling within the 18 to 34 years age bracket. For this critical segment, convenience leads as the main reason for use (70%), with safety following closely at 57%. These users particularly value the comfort, reliability, and peace of mind offered by the apps.

Beyond individual preference, the survey also points to the positive societal impact of ride-hailing:

79% of users believe these services have played a major role in reducing instances of drunk driving by providing accessible, safer alternatives, especially during late-night hours.

A substantial 64% of users have proactively booked rides for friends or family members who were deemed unfit to drive or were in critical need of secure, convenient door-to-door transportation.

The data strongly reinforces the importance of integrated safety features, with nearly 97% of riders affirming that these enhancements significantly elevate their sense of security. The most valued safety tools include:

Driver verification (79%)

The readily accessible SOS button (78%)

Furthermore, an impressive 94% of users express a heightened sense of safety when utilizing ride-hailing apps during nighttime hours. This perception is largely attributed to the peace of mind offered by real-time location sharing and the flexibility of various drop-off options.

Dimmy Kanyankole, Senior General Manager at Bolt, emphasized the company’s commitment: “Safety has always been at the core of our business at Bolt. It transcends the mere avoidance of harm but is built on the premise of preventing incidents through the smart use of technology, data, and accountability… These findings reaffirm that safety and reliability are not just expectations from users, but the foundation of trust that defines our relationship with them.”

Soyinka Witness, Strategy Director at Ipsos Sub-Saharan Africa, highlighted the behavioral shift: “This research reflects a significant behavioral shift in how Kenyans approach urban mobility. Ride-hailing is increasingly viewed as not only a convenient option but also a safer and more responsible one, especially among young women and professionals. The results point to the growing role of technology in shaping public confidence in transport and fostering safer commuting habits across cities.”

