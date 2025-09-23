Bolt, a leading on-demand mobility platform in Africa, has officially launched Bolt Send, an innovative parcel delivery service in Kenya. The new offering provides a faster, more affordable, and fully trackable solution for both individuals and businesses.
The service, which is now live in Nairobi with plans to expand, allows customers to request a delivery directly through the existing Bolt app. Just like booking a ride, users can have parcels and other goods picked up and dropped off by a network of vetted driver-partners.
Bolt Send’s key features are its affordability, real-time tracking, and secure handling. These benefits make it a practical and reliable option for everyday personal use and for the rapidly expanding e-commerce sector.
According to Dimmy Kanyankole, Bolt’s General Manager for Rides, the service is a response to the incredible growth of Kenya’s e-commerce and logistics sectors. “We’re making last-mile delivery as seamless as booking a ride, significantly enhancing speed and efficiency for our valued customers, while simultaneously unlocking new earning opportunities for our dedicated driver-partners,” he said.
By using its established driver network, Bolt aims to strengthen last-mile logistics and help scale Kenya’s booming digital economy. This move beyond traditional rides reinforces the company’s vision to become a trusted partner in everyday life, whether it’s moving people or parcels.