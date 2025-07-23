Shares

Bolt has introduced a new Family Profile feature that allows one person to manage and pay for rides for up to nine other people from a single account.

The Family Profile feature allows customers to invite others to join their profile, set monthly spending limits, and receive live trip notifications. Members can request rides independently if they use the app, while the account holder retains oversight.

Family accounts do not change Bolt’s core policies around rider eligibility. Each member added to a Family Profile must have their own Bolt account and meet the platform’s minimum age requirement of 18. This means the feature cannot be used to book rides for unaccompanied minors.

Dimmy Kanyankole, General Manager Kenya and Tanzania at Bolt said: “At Bolt, our goal is to create ride-hailing solutions that align with the everyday mobility needs of our customers. The launch of the Family Profile feature marks a significant step in empowering our customers to provide safe, seamless, and convenient transportation for their loved ones. By combining control, transparency, and flexibility in one feature, we’re proud to bring greater value and peace of mind to households across Kenya.”

The feature is especially helpful for parents, caregivers, or anyone supporting older relatives who may not use smartphones or ride-hailing apps regularly. Family Profile lets one person handle ride management and payments for others, even if they don’t use the Bolt app themselves.

Family Profile joins a growing set of features aimed at building trust and enhancing platform safety. Existing safety tools available in the app include trip verification codes, live location sharing, emergency assistance, and ride monitoring by Bolt’s Safety Team.