Shares

Bolt has introduced dash cams on its cars in Kenya in order to improve safety on trips and accountability for its drivers.

The dash cams are actually powered by the driver’s own mobile phones through technology by safety technology provider Driver Technologies. It allows Bolt driver partners to turn their mobile phones into a forward-facing exterior and driver-facing interior dash camera for enhancing trip accountability and providing clearer evidence in cases that require additional clarification. All videos are will be backed up in the cloud.

Bolt drivers will receive a free month of the premium dash cam app, and then be able to access the premium app at a 75% discounted rate for Ksh. 386 per month. This enables unlimited trip storage, access, and sharing capabilities of dash cam footage via the Driver Cloud. The app works in the background of other apps, showing Picture-in-Picture (PiP), so the driver knows they are recording, which will not impact the functionality of the Bolt app.

Dimmy Kanyankole, General Manager, Rides at Bolt, said: “Driver partners frequently share that dash cams provide not only enhanced security and peace of mind, but also greater accountability in their trips. Unfortunately, the cost of acquiring a reliable device has often been a barrier. Through our collaboration with Driver Technologies, we are addressing this challenge by offering discounted access to premium dash cam features. This empowers drivers with tools that improve safety, support accurate clarification of incidents, and foster greater trust between drivers and passengers, all at a reduced cost.”

With this partnership, Bolt aims to help reduce safety incidents and support driver partners with evidence for Customer Support and the Police. This can also be useful in insurance claims in case of accidents as both the interior and exterior of the car will be recorded. Driver Technologies will provide Bolt drivers with IT support, as well as data handling and processing support.

Marcus Newbury, Co-Founder and COO at Driver Technologies, said: “We are delighted to have partnered with Bolt to help driver partners and passengers feel more secure with a reliable dash cam product that meets their requirements at a discounted rate.”

This partnership joins a suite of existing safety features in Bolt’s in-app safety toolkit. Recent driver partner safety efforts in Kenya have included the introduction of Rider Verification, pick-up codes and Trusted Contacts safety features.

For both iOS and Android, driver partners can find the dash cam app under Driver: Driving and Dash Cam App.