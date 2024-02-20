Shares

Mastercard has partnered with Glovo to provide over 300,000 meals for school children in Kenya and Nigeria for an entire school year.

The initiative is focused on combating hunger and ensuring school children have access to nutritious meals, fostering an environment where both learning and growth can thrive.

Food4Education in Kenya and the Lagos Food Bank initiative in Nigeria will implement the initiatives in the respective countries. For every transaction on the Glovo app, Mastercard will make donations to these charities.

Speaking about the initiative, Shehryar Ali, Senior Vice President and Country Manager for East Africa and Indian Ocean Islands, said, “Our mission is to bring the advantages of the digital economy to one billion individuals and in the process make a significant impact in improving access for those who lack resources. Our digital value proposition is designed to foster inclusion, social uplift and preserve our environment. It is our aim to seamlessly foster positive impact, as exemplified by this joint effort with Glovo to support school going children with nutritious meals, eradicate hunger and foster an effective learning experience.”

“At Glovo, we believe that positive change starts locally. Our collaboration with Mastercard represents a joint effort to address a specific challenge: the eradication of hunger and the promotion of equitable prosperity in Kenya and Nigeria. Recognizing that social challenges require collective action, we understand that partnerships between businesses can lead to a more significant impact in local communities and inspire others to embark on similar projects,” added Caroline Mutuku, General Manager of Kenya at Glovo.