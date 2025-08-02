Shares

Carrefour has handed over a Ksh. 6.9 million sanitation facility to Mutuini Primary School in Dagoretti, Nairobi. The facility was funded by Carrefour’s Round Up Your Bill CSR initiative.

The project is set to provide enhanced sanitation, promote hygiene, and create a healthier more inclusive learning environment for the school’s 860 students and teachers. The newly constructed ablution block features 30 sanitary units, including handwashing sinks.

Christophe Orcet, Regional Director – East Africa, Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said: “According to UNICEF, one in three schools in Kenya face challenges related to adequate sanitation, which can contribute to preventable illnesses and lower learning outcomes. At Majid Al Futtaim, we believe the private sector plays an important role in addressing community needs and we remain committed to leading on initiatives that align with national goals, contributing to sustainable development and creating opportunities that positively impact communities across Kenya.”

He added: “The Round Up Your Bill corporate social responsibility initiative is a clear demonstration of what happens when community partners work together with a clear purpose and a commitment to deliver meaningful change. We are proud to have partnered with our customers to bring lasting impact to the community in Kenya and specifically to the students and teachers in Mutuini Primary School. The new facility will improve health and education outcomes for children who deserve every opportunity to thrive.”

The leadership of Mutuini Primary School welcomed the facility as a vital intervention that directly addresses the school’s needs. George Njenga, Head Teacher at Mutuini Primary School, added: “This facility will have a lasting impact on our pupils and staff. It provides clean, safe toilets and proper handwashing stations, which are essential for their health and well-being. We are deeply grateful to Carrefour and every customer who contributed to this cause.”

Carrefour’s Round Up Your Bill programme allows customers to round up their purchases at checkout, with proceeds directed toward local community development initiatives across Kenya. This project reflects Majid Al Futtaim ’s broader sustainability strategy, which focuses on advancing education, health, community development and economic empowerment in the markets where it operates.