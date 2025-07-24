Shares

Carrefour has announced the launch of Choose Better, a programme that aims to reward customers by making healthier and more sustainable choices accessible and appealing.

The initiative is part of the company’s strategy to promote better lifestyles and accelerate sustainable retail practices. Through this, Carrefour emphasises its active role in bridging the gap between health education, customer behaviour, and sustainable living.

The programme makes fresh, nutritious options more visible to customers and encourages better eating habits through enhanced labelling for products that are healthier, locally sourced, or environmentally sustainable. Shoppers can now easily identify these options through clear nutrition information, support Kenyan farmers by choosing locally grown goods marked with the distinct Grown in Kenya label, and opt for products featuring eco-friendly packaging and responsible sourcing. Carrefour’s Private Label will also contribute to this objective.

More than 680 products in the fruits and vegetable category have been tagged under the Choose Better label across Carrefour stores and on the app. Customers purchasing these products will benefit from exclusive discounts and bonus MyCLUB loyalty points on select fresh items during key moments throughout the year.

Commenting on the launch of the programme, Christophe Orcet, Regional Director – East Africa, Majid Al Futtaim Retail, stated: “At Carrefour, we believe retail plays a critical role in encouraging better choices that contribute to healthier communities and a more sustainable future. The ‘Choose Better’ programme is a powerful testament to our unwavering commitment to customer wellbeing, our dedication to supporting local businesses, and upholding environmental responsibility. It’s about empowering our customers to make more informed choices that benefit themselves, their communities, and the planet.”

Carrefour has introduced school tours focused on nutritional education and teaching students the fundamentals of balanced eating through the Healthy Plate model. The programme has hosted 210 students from SOS Children’s Village and Kibathi Junior School.

This programme directly addresses a growing public health concern in Kenya, where a staggering 94 per cent of adults do not meet the World Health Organisation’s recommended daily intake of fruits and vegetables, according to a report by the National Council for Population and Development.