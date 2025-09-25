Shares

Carrefour, which Majid Al Futtaim owns the exclusive rights to operate in Kenya, has introduced a self-checkout service at its Two Rivers Mall store. This is Carrefour’s twelfth store in Nairobi to offer self-checkout.

The self checkout service by Carrefour is powered by an upgraded Android-based system that delivers seamless, faster transactions. With an interface modeled on familiar smartphone layouts, it allows shoppers to scan items and complete their purchases quickly and effortlessly.

Customers can also benefit from flexible payment options, including mobile money, bank cards, MyCLUB points, or Carrefour gift cards, ensuring a smooth and efficient checkout process.

The growing adoption of self-checkout is a pillar of Carrefour’s digital transformation strategy, alongside innovations such as the Carrefour app, mobile Scan&Go, and Go Green e-receipts.