Carrefour has opened its 30th store in Kenya, located at Waris Mall in Ruai. The new outlet, which created over 40 new jobs, is part of Majid Al Futtaim’s ongoing commitment to expanding its presence in the country while strengthening partnerships with local suppliers and farmers.

The new 1,500-square-meter store will serve the eastern Nairobi region, offering a wide range of products, including fresh produce sourced directly from Kenyan farmers. This expansion reinforces Carrefour’s dedication to providing quality, convenience, and value to its customers.

With the addition of the Ruai location, Carrefour now operates 30 stores nationwide, including 25 in and around Nairobi, four in Mombasa, and one in Kisumu.