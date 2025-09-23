Shares

Carrefour has officially launched the second edition of its Grand Brand Festival, a two-week nationwide initiative designed to offer significant savings and reward its customers. The festival, which runs from September 19 to October 2, 2025, also highlights Carrefour’s commitment to supporting local suppliers by prominently featuring Kenyan brands.

The campaign offers discounts of up to 50% on a wide variety of products, including groceries, fresh produce, electronics, personal care items, and household essentials.

In addition to the discounts, Carrefour has introduced a customer rewards program with an estimated Ksh. 9 million in prizes. Shoppers who purchase selected items from participating brands will be entered into a draw for a chance to win one of two cars, school fees support, all-expenses-paid holiday trips, and more.

The winners will be announced through a series of online and live draws between September 26 and October 8. The festival is available at all 29 Carrefour stores across the country, as well as online through the Carrefour app.