Shares

The Coca-Cola Foundation (TCCF) through its Replenish Africa Initiative (RAIN) is celebrating its massive reach to people in Africa with access to clean water and sanitation.

Launched in 2009, RAIN is TCCF’s flagship clean water program in Africa, contributing to helping countries across the continent achieve the UNSDGs on clean water and sanitation. The current achievement has been attributed to the collective effort from over 300 international and local public, private and civil society partners. To mark World Water Day 2021, RAIN partners gathered virtually for a panel discussion to mark the achievement of the program and share best practices for replication.

“RAIN is a testament to the power of collective action. Working with our partners, RAIN’s transformative impact can be felt today in 4,000 African communities. This program drives impact for the Sustainable Development Goals and our focus on People, Communities, and the Environment,” said Bea Perez, Chair and President, The Coca-Cola Foundation.

In Kenya, RAIN has implemented 11 projects across the country. One of them was in partnership with Water and Sanitation for the Urban Poor (WSUP), a non-profit company. The company has worked with local authorities to impact urban residents across five cities and towns with improved access to clean water and sanitation.

In Nairobi, a total of 549 sewer connections each serving 30 households and 1,920 plot connections each serving 20 people in Nakuru were installed. This has enabled communities in the served areas to live in dignity.

“We have been having the problem of sewerage line in this area. We are grateful to Coca-Cola and WSUP for giving us a sewer line that is flowing and doesn’t clog, this is a lifeline for the people of this community,” said Francis Ndung’u, Chairman Kaptagat-Kangemi Resident Association, one of the areas that has benefitted from RAIN.

In the past decade, RAIN has improved access to clean water for communities, schools, and clinics across 41 African countries. The program has also enabled the economic empowerment of people by creating opportunities for employment, entrepreneurship, and skills generation.

RAIN has developed important learnings and recommendations, including

Emphasize partnerships with urban and peri-urban utilities to help increase their capacity to better serve Africa’s expanding urban environments.

Accelerate integrated water resources management efforts to decrease stress on food production, water supply and sanitation services.

Enhance source protection for priority watersheds that serve the drinking water needs of millions of Africans.

Address the gender gap and focusing on the needs of women who play a critical role in community resilience and are uniquely empowered by WASH access.

Improve the collection, accessibility, sharing and use of data to monitor WASH services, improve performance, planning and decision making.

Support civil society and communities to help build resilience to water-related climate change impacts.

“Africa is experiencing the highest rate of urban growth globally and is home to 21 of the world’s 30 fastest-growing cities. Africa is also more vulnerable to climate change than any other region. The Coca-Cola Foundation is committed to working with communities and governments to enhance climate change adaptation and help address the challenges that urbanization creates for the delivery of clean water and sanitation throughout the continent,” said Bruno Pietracci, President for The Coca-Cola Company’s Africa operating unit.