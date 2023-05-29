Shares

Jambojet has announced that it has operated the most sustainable flight from Nairobi to Mombasa as part of the SkyTeam’s The Sustainable Flight Challenge (TSFC).

The airline implemented a number of innovations in its operations, ranging from the use of an electric vehicle to ferry passengers to the airport, optimizing fuel consumption for the flight, developing a sustainable menu and gifting guests upcycled items.

TSFC aims at helping global airlines accelerate their sustainability journey, working together in a shared mission to drive a greener future for air travel. This is the first year Jambojet will be joining SkyTeam member airlines, with opportunities to learn from other global airlines and move together towards a greener future.

The airline will operate flight JM8604 and JM8605, on a De Havilland Canada Dash 8-Q400 aircraft. The aircraft is renowned for its efficiency, low fuel consumption and low CO2 emissions per passenger.

Karanja Ndegwa, Jambojet Managing Director & CEO expressed enthusiasm for the initiatives taken by the airline. “Our aim is to reduce Co2 emissions in our operations, promote circular economy, sustainable food production, and carbon offsetting. The initiatives we are implementing on the flight, and the partnerships we have fostered is only the beginning.”

Speaking just before take- off, Jambojet’s Head of Operations, Captain Michael Kwinga said “sustainability in flight operations has to do with fuel burn reduction techniques, weight management and maintenance of the aircraft. We have optimized our flight procedures across each flight segment as well as ground operations to achieve this sustainable flight.”

Last year’s inaugural Sustainable Flight Challenge bought together 19 airlines, operating 22 flights. This led to a 4.4% total Co2 reduction, improving operations by 15% through various initiatives. This year, the Challenge features 22 airlines looking to execute the most sustainable flight possible on 72 return flights!

As part of its sustainability program, the airline has invested in 3 carbon offsetting projects in Nairobi, Uasin Gishu and Mombasa counties, with the aim of achieving net zero by 2050.