Jambojet the lowcost carrier has announced that flights on its new Mombasa-Zanzibar route will commences on July 1st, 2024.

The route is set to redefine travel between the two coastal destinations by offering direct flights with fares starting from USD 109, making it at least 40% cheaper than the current standard fares. It also addresses the high demand and current lack of direct flights between Mombasa and Zanzibar, offering a more convenient alternative to the lengthy road or ferry journeys and indirect flight routes currently used.

Jambojet will initially operate four non-stop flights per week, with plans to increase to six. The direct Mombasa-Zanzibar flight will depart at 3:35 PM, arriving in Zanzibar at 4:30 PM. The return flight will leave Zanzibar at 5:10 PM, arriving in Mombasa at 6:05 PM on the De Havilland Dash 8 400 aircraft, seating 78 to 82 passengers. This will cover the journey in just 55 minutes each way, significantly reducing the current travel time.

These schedules are designed for seamless connections to and from Nairobi on other Jambojet flights, and to and from Dubai on Kenya Airways and Fly Dubai. Additionally, multiple airlines offer connections from Mombasa to European cities such as Frankfurt and Milan.

Tanzania’s Acting High Commissioner to Kenya, H.E. Dr. Yohanna Kibesse, highlighted the route’s potential to strengthen historical ties and economic opportunities, particularly in tourism and hospitality. “The introduction of the Jambojet flight between Mombasa and Zanzibar is a significant step forward in fostering closer ties between Tanzania and Kenya. This new route will facilitate easier travel and convenience for our citizens, encourage tourism, and enhance trade between Zanzibar and Mombasa,” said High Commissioner Kibesse during a meeting with Jambojet MD and CEO Karanja Ndegwa.

The Jambojet MD and CEO Karanja Ndegwa added, “We are excited to launch the Mombasa-Zanzibar route, which aligns with our growth strategy and enhances affordable and convenient connectivity within East Africa. This route will significantly reduce travel time and cost for passengers, promoting tourism and business between Kenya and Tanzania, thereby strengthening bilateral relations and economic ties.”

Tanzania is amongst Kenya’s top three tourism source markets. Last year, 157,818 Tanzanians visited the country while 128,753 Kenyans went in the opposite direction between January and August. According to Tanzania’s 2023 Economic Survey, the value of Kenya’s exports to the country experienced the biggest growth amongst the East African Community (EAC) with goods worth KES.57.7 billion.

The new route is a vital part of Jambojet’s expansion strategy unveiled during its 10th-anniversary celebrations. It underscores the airline’s commitment to broadening its reach within East Africa and beyond. Flights are now open for booking through the Jambojet website, which supports mobile money and card payments for customers in both Kenya and Tanzania.