Shares

Malindi Airport has been named as the Overall Winner at the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards. The awards took place at a ceremony at the Ocean Beach Resort and Spa in Malindi.

The KAA ASQ Awards, launched last year, seeks to recognize outstanding performance among KAA managed airports. The awards are based on a comprehensive Service Quality survey conducted across nine airports, with Malindi Airport achieving an impressive Overall Satisfaction score of 3.86 out of a possible 5.0. This score reflects the airport’s dedication to enhancing the passenger experience across several key areas, including facility quality, staff motivation, passenger processing efficiency, ambience, cleanliness, and retail offerings.

The program is rooted in consumer feedback gathered through the Airport Service Quality Surveys. This feedback allows airports to plan product improvements and promote local service quality. The benchmarking program is facilitated through quarterly ASQ surveys conducted at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and Moi International Airport (MIA), alongside internal ASQ surveys performed bi-annually across all KAA managed airports.

In addition to recognizing overall excellence, this year marked the introduction of the Environmental Sustainability Award. This category promotes efficient resource use and encourages practices that mitigate noise and air pollution while supporting biodiversity through afforestation and effective waste management.

While commenting on the initiative, KAA’s Acting Managing Director, Henry Ogoye, noted “Our strategic objectives aim to elevate customer experience to an average index of 4.3 out of 5.0, a target we are determined to achieve through innovation and excellence in service delivery. Our internal KAA-ASQ Program complements this vision by cultivating a competitive spirit among our airports and driving us toward service excellence.”

Other notable winners during the award ceremony were:

1. Most Enjoyable Airport: Kisumu International Airport

2. Cleanest Airport: Eldoret International Airport

3. Most Dedicated Staff: Lamu-Manda Airport

4. Most Improved Airport: Moi International Airport

5. Environmental Sustainability Award: Manda Airport