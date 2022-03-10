Shares

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and Moi International Airport (MIA) has won awards in the ACI Best Airports Awards for the second year running.

Airports Council International (ACI) has awarded Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Nairobi and Moi International Airport (MIA), Mombasa for their excellence in customer service. JKIA and MIA have won the 2021 Best Airport by Size and Region in the 5-15 million passengers per year and under 2 million passengers per year in Africa categories respectively.

They won after a ACI’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey, considered as the aviation industry’s most comprehensive passenger service-benchmarking program. The Survey captures passengers’ experience at all airport passenger contact points at more than 300 airports worldwide.

While officially notifying the Authority on the awards, ACI World Director General, Luis Felipe de Oliveira congratulated Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) for its efforts in improving passenger experience.

“Your customers have spoken and recognized the successful efforts of your team in providing a superior customer experience during these difficult of times.” – Mr. Felipe de Oliveira said.

“The basis of the ASQ surveys is continual learning and improvement to reach sustainable customer experience excellence. As the industry recovers, continuing to listen and adapt to travellers will be absolutely crucial to strengthening airports’ competitive advantage, non-aeronautical revenue, and ensuring the sustained recovery of the entire aviation ecosystem.” He added.

Kenya Airports Authority’s Managing Director, Alex Gitari noted that the Authority is leveraging on industry best practices as it seeks to provide seamless passenger experience at its airports.

“We are truly delighted that for the second year running, our two main airports have been awarded by ACI for the efforts made in delivering improved customer experience in a safe and secure environment. We have prioritized Customer satisfaction in all our operations. We are pleased to receive the two awards when the Authority is preparing to host the 67th edition of ACI Africa Regional Conference in Mombasa from 12th – 18th March, 2022.” Mr. Gitari stated

The Airport Service Quality program is the world’s leading airport customer experience measurement and benchmarking program. The ASQ Departures program measures passenger satisfaction across 34 key performance indicators. More than half of the world’s travelers pass through an ASQ airport.