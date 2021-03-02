Shares

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and Moi International Airport (MIA) has won awards in the ACI Best Airports Awards.

The two airports emerged as the Best Airport by Size and Region for their excellence in customer service. The Awards were presided by the Airports Council International (ACI).

JKIA won the 2020 Best Airport by Size and Region in the 5-15 million passengers per year in Africa. Mombasa International Airport won the 2020 Best Airport by Size and Region under 2 million passenger per year in Africa in ACI’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Survey. The survey captures passengers’ experience at all airport passenger contact points at more than 300 airports worldwide.

ACI World Director General, Luis Felipe de Oliveira, congratulated Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) for its efforts in improving customer experience. “I congratulate KAA on the success in the Airport Service Quality Awards which represent the highest possible accolade for airport operators around the world on customer experience. During this most difficult and challenging of years, customers have spoken and recognized the successful efforts of the team at KAA in providing a superior customer experience under trying circumstances.”

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Acting Managing Director, Alex Gitari, noted that the recognition was timely, coming at a time when JKIA and MIA are undergoing major rehabilitation works set to further improve on customer experience.

“Winning these awards is a reaffirmation of our commitment to providing our customers with a stress-free travel experience. We are truly excited and encouraged by these prestigious awards which herald a new horizon in our customer satisfaction journey across our airports.” Mr. Gitari stated.

The ACI Awards for JKIA and MIA have come after the two airports were recognized of the two airports under ACI World’s Voice of Customer Initiative.