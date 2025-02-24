Shares

Qatar Airways has launched travel packages for the UEFA Champions League final 2025. As the Official Airline Partner of the UEFA Champions League, Qatar Airways has announced an opportunity for fans to secure complete travel packages which include flights, hotel accommodation and match tickets to the final, taking place in Munich on 31 May 2025.

With these Qatar Airways UEFA Champions League travel packages, fans secure flights, accommodation and category 1 UEFA Champions League final match tickets.

The travel package, available at qatarairways.com/ucl, include the following:

Return flights with Qatar Airways

Hotel stay in Munich

Match tickets

The opportunity to collect Avios and Qpoints on flights, as well as on the total package value

The option to redeem packages using Cash + Avios.

Qatar Airways Holidays Senior Vice President, Steven Reynolds, said: “Attending the UEFA Champions League final is a dream for millions of football fans. With our seamless travel packages, Qatar Airways is making that dream a reality. These packages reflect our commitment to delivering world-class experiences, all while driving leisure travel and creating new opportunities for our Privilege Club members to earn and redeem Avios.”

The partnership with the UEFA Champions League is part of Qatar Airways’ portfolio of high-profile global sports partnerships, including the likes of FIFA, AFC, Paris-Saint Germain (PSG), FC Internazionale Milano, Tennis Legend – Novak Djokovic, The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Formula 1, MotoGP, the IRONMAN Triathlon Series, the United Rugby Championship (URC) and European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR), French Rugby Team – Section Paloise, The British and Irish Lions Tour of Australia 2025, The Brooklyn Nets NBA Team, and multiple other disciplines including Australian football, equestrian, motor racing, padel, squash, and tennis.