Qatar Airways has announced an enhancement to its business class service with the introduction of caviar on its menu offering. Starting with 13 routes from 15th August, passengers can experience caviar onboard. These routes are Doha to Boston, Dallas, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Paris, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, and Washington.

Qatar Airways’ award-winning Business Class service features extensive food and beverage options, as well as on-demand dining where passengers can dine at their preferred meal time. The new caviar service can be enjoyed as a standalone option or as part of the onboard meal courses.