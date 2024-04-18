Shares

Hamad International Airport (DOH) has been named as the ‘World’s Best Airport’ at the prestigious 2024 Skytrax World Airport Awards for the second time running. The Awards ceremony was held at the Passenger Terminal Expo 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany.

The airport also clinched the title of ‘World’s Best Airport Shopping’ for the second time in a row and ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ for the tenth consecutive year.

Hamad Airport’s recognition is based on meticulous assessments conducted by air travellers who evaluated the airport’s performance across key performance indicators. It was then selected as the best in the world amongst a group of over 500 global airport contenders.

In 2023, Hamad International Airport achieved a significant milestone, witnessing an exceptional surge in passenger traffic. With over 45 million passengers passing through the airport annually, the airline experienced a remarkable 31% increase compared to the previous year, surpassing the momentum established during the historic FIFA World Cup.

The airport also welcomed new airline partners. These include Vistara, Iberia, Xiamen Airlines, Garuda Indonesia, and Japan Airlines, and serves over 250 destinations, including passenger, cargo, and chartered flights.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Qatar Airways Group CEO Eng. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer said, “This is a remarkable achievement for Hamad International Airport, as it celebrates its 10th anniversary of operational excellence, connecting passengers seamlessly from all around the world. It is a testament to the dedication of our team and partners, who have contributed to providing passengers with the finest travel experience. Our continuous investment in our facilities and pioneering initiatives in retail and hospitality within a single expansive terminal has made this achievement possible.”

As Hamad International Airport approaches its milestone 10th year of operations, it anticipates a bustling 2024. Plans include welcoming new airline partners, enhancing connectivity, and supporting Qatar’s endeavours to host various global events. The airport also aims to enhance sustainability efforts through investments in new technologies and pioneering industry-first initiatives, further solidifying its position as a leader in the aviation industry.