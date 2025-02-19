Shares

Showmax, in partnership with Lion Forge Entertainment, has announced that the animated TV series Iyanu will premiere exclusively in Africa on June 13 2025. The entire first season will be available to binge across 44 African countries on Showmax.

The series is adapted from Roye Okupe’s graphic novel series Iyanu: Child of Wonder, published by YouNeek Studios and Dark Horse Comics (the powerhouse behind The Umbrella Academy and Hellboy). The show is helmed by Okupe himself, who was born and raised in Nigeria and now serves as creator, executive producer and showrunner. The series is produced by Lion Forge Entertainment.

Drawing on Nigerian culture, music, and mythology, the animated series follows Iyanu, a brave young orphan living in the magical kingdom of Yorubaland. While studying history and ancient arts, she yearns for a normal life – until a looming threat awakens divine powers not seen since the legendary Age of Wonders. Accompanied by newfound friends Biyi, Toye, and a magical leopard named Ekun, Iyanu sets out to uncover the source of this evil, unlocking her destiny along the way.

Dr Busola Tejumola, executive head of content and channels West Africa, said “Iyanu brings Nigerian culture and mythology to life in an exciting and authentic way. We are proud to be the home of its African premiere and can’t wait for audiences across the continent to experience this epic adventure on Showmax.”

Lion Forge Entertainment CEO and Founder David Steward II shared, “We’ve witnessed the dedication and heart that Roye Okupe and our entire team have poured into this series, and we’re all excited to see it premiere on Cartoon Network, Max, and Showmax soon. Iyanu represents a major leap forward in our commitment to telling culturally rich stories that resonate with audiences around the globe, and we’re confident audiences will share in our excitement.”

The talented all-African Iyanu voice cast includes Serah Johnson as Iyanu; Okey Jude as Biyi, Iyanu’s carefree adventurer friend; Samuel Kugbiyi as Toye, Iyanu’s bookworm companion; Adesua Etomi-Wellington as Olori; Blossom Chukwujekwu as Kanfo, Toye’s father; Stella Damasus as Sewa; Shaffy Bello as Emi – The One Mother; and Ike Ononye as Elder Alapani.

The series will first premiere in the US on Cartoon Network on 5 April 2025 at 9:30 AM ET/PT and stream on Max the next day. ITVX will also debut the series in the UK and Ireland this summer.

The show’s executive producers are David Steward II, Stephanie Sperber, Kirsten Newlands and Matt Heath from Lion Forge Entertainment, Roye Okupe of YouNeek Studios, Erica Dupuis of Impact X Capital, Ryan Haidarian of Forefront Media Group and Doug Schwalbe of Superprod.