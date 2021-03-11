Shares

Sauti Sol are back with more drama, music and vibes in their second season of their docu-series Sol-Family coming exclusively to Showmax starting 15 March.

Sol Family, which premiered in August 2020, took fans behind-the-scenes into the lives of Bien, Savara, Chimano and Polycarp, as well as their Sol Generation protégés Nviiri the Storyteller and Ben Soul.

Sol Family became an instant hit among fans, even making it to Showmax’s list of most-watched shows on the platform for weeks.

Commenting on the new season , producer Eugene Mbugua (Our Perfect Wedding Kenya, Concert Nyumbani) said, “We have an exciting season lined up which we have been filming since July of last year. We’ll give the audience a more in-depth look into the couples on the show. We’ll also get to take you behind the scenes of what happens when Sauti Sol, Nviiri and Bensoul hit the stage.”

Producer Eugene Mbugua termed season one a “resounding success”, especially among the many Sol Generation fans who felt that they got to know and relate with their stars better.

While their biggest challenge filming season one was COVID-19 restrictions, Mbugua reveals that things have been much easier this season after some restrictions were lifted. As such, the audience will also get to follow Sauti Sol and Sol Generation for an out-of-town experience as the show travels to Meru, Diani and even Lamu.

Viewers can catch new episodes of the catchy series every week on Showmax.