Shares

The Kenya Film Commission recently held screenings in Nakuru County, Moi University, Dedan Kimathi University, USIU Africa, Imax Africa Cinema Nairobi and Daystar University. This is ahead of the annual Kalasha awards to be held on 10th December, 2021.

The screenings come after the Commission unveiled the nominees for the 11th edition of Kalasha International Film and TV Awards on 3rd November, this year. Narrowing down to 145 nominees from a total of 706 entries which were submitted, the Kalasha awards recognizes and celebrates exceptional talent in the film and TV industry in Kenya.

With the voting opened and which ran until 3rd of December, 2021, Kenya Film Commission CEO, Mr. Timothy Owase noted that the Commission remains committed to the local film industry. He added that the Commission is aware of the need to continually create avenues for local filmmakers to be recognized for their efforts in moving the industry forward.

This year’s nominees are

Best Feature Film; Just In Time (Sarah Hassan and Dolabo Adeleke), Mission To Rescue (Loise Wambui), Bangarang (Robin Odongo), Lame (Joan Rispa Kiragu), and Nafsi (Reuben Odanga).

Best Short Film; Adisa (Ledama Sempele), Joy’s Garden (Ngwatilo Mawiyoo), Knock (USIU Africa), Kutu (Peter Wangugi Gitau), and Crossroads (Mumo Liku).

Best Documentary; This Love (Eugene Mbugua), Cyberbullying (Joy Kirigia), Cops and Corpses (Maurice Oniang’o), Kesho Pia Ni Siku (Ngendo Mukii), and Sol Family (Eugene Mbugua).

Best Lead Actor in a Film; Mawuli Gavor (Just In Time), Eddy Kimani (Tales Of The Accidental City), Abdalla Ahmed (Fikirini), Erick Mutura (Mwanga), and Jackiss Jacques Onyango (Teleport 2).

Best Lead Actress in a Film; Sarah Hassan (Just In Time), Davilla Teleport 2, Wakio Mzenge (Tales Of The Accidental City), Tabitha Wambui (Thinner Blood), and Kanini Edith (House Of Secrets).

Best Supporting Actor in a Film; Adam Hussein (Fikirini), Warsame Abdi (Mision To Rescue), John Ndegwa (Kutu), Raphael Kalekei (Mwanga), and Dancun Ochieng (Bangarang).

Best Supporting Actress in a Film; Stycie Wanjiru (Just In Time), Keziah Mugure (Thinner Blood), Catherine Kamau (Kutu), Mwanaharusi Mgeni (Fikirini), and Pierra Makena (Just In Time).

Best Sound Designer; Mercy Adundo (Mission To Rescue), Simon Njoroge (Kutu), Kelvin Osoo (House Of Regrets), Njuguna Ng’ang’a (Mwanga), and Karanja Kiarie (Crossroads).

Best Editor; Faith Musembi (Tales Of The Accidental City), David Waronja (Mwanga), Dolapo Adeleke (Just In Time), Peter Gitau Wangugi (Kutu), and Franki Ashiruka (Joy’s Garden).

Best Light Technician; Ezekiel Andika (Sungura), Gregory Maole (Mission To Rescue), Walter Odhiambo (Adisa), Walter Odhiambo (Just In Time), and Robert Mwas Mwangi (Kutu).

Best Special Effects; Knock (Danny Skilton), Wimped (Jackline Murigi), Kiapo (Amos Mwaki), Blanda (Gladys Wanjiru), and Mission To Rescue (Philip Kesenwa and Paul Jackton).

Best Original Screenplay; Thinner Blood (I Am Rebelle), Joy’s Garden (Ngwatiloo Mawiyoo), Kutu (Peter Gitau Wangugi), Just In Time (Dolapo Adeleke), and Fikirini (Dennis Humphrey).

Best Original Score; Bangarang (Ibrahim Sidede), Rebirth (Maurice Muendo), Kutu (Noel Grass), Mwanga (David Kamau), and Crossroads (Karanja Kiarie).