The film Terastorm by Afrikana Digital is the Kenyan Selection for the Best International Feature Film category for the 95th Academy awards. The selection was announced by the Kenya Film Commission (KFC).

TeraStorm, an animated feature film, presents a group of elite African heroes who unite in an attempt to vanquish an ancient wizard who threatens to destroy the earth with a powerful mysterious artifact.

The film is written, directed and animated by Andrew Kaggia. It features a talented Kenyan cast that includes Arabron Nyyneque, Ali Mwangola, Melvin Alusa, Sara Muhoho, Maryanne Nungo, Peter Mudamba, and Mungai Kiroga.

The Commission received four submissions this year i.e;

Click Click Bang by Phil-It Productions Ltd

Chaguo by Good Karma Fiction Africa Limited

Terastorm by Afrikana Digital

Rising Son by Kelvin Osoo

The Film Commission established the Kenya Oscars selection committee as per the Oscars guidelines. The members are:

1. Krysteen Savane – KFTPA (OSCK Chairperson)

2. Alamin Virani – KAG (OSCK Secretary)

3. Fatma Wandia – Producers Guild

4. Joy Alunga- Association of Animation Artists Kenya

5. Patricia Mataga – Writers Guild

6. Mwendwa Mutua – Riverwood Ensemble

7. Emily Wanja – DOCUBOX-EADFF (EA Documentary Film Fund)

8. Serah Mwihaki – Kenya Scriptwriters guild

9. Wycliffe Buhere – Association of Film Producing Educational Institutions

The Kenya Film Commission (KFC) is recognized by the Academy of Motion pictures, Arts and Sciences (The Oscars) to set up an Oscars Selection Committee from the industry associations and guilds to make submissions for the Best International Feature Film Category Awards on behalf of the Kenyan film industry.