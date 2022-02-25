Shares

Bolt Food held its inaugural Restaurants Award ceremony yesterday to recognize and award top restaurants on its platform for their exclusive approach to customer service.

The Bolt Food awards ceremony seeks to honor, appreciate and celebrate restaurants on the Bolt Food platform for their commitment to quality, provision of outstanding services and professionalism – from service delivery, to the meals they serve. It also provides the brand with a platform to reflect on its achievements, and celebrate key milestones together with its community of couriers and restaurants.

This year’s winners were selected based on carefully analyzed data and statistics which include frequency of orders made through the Bolt Food platform, and feedback from customers. The awards included;

The King of local food – Agulu lounge

Never Gonna Give You Up – KFC

Treat Yourself – Red Ginger

Loved By Locals – Java House

Hidden Gem – Jakoni Prestige

Rising Star – Frangos Bar & Churrasqueira

Verified Vegetarian – Chowpaty

Best Value For Money – Maples Oven

Early Bird – Barista & Co

Lunchtime Favorite – DILLI! Curries & Grill.

The Bolt Food restaurant awards are granted for the culinary merits of partnering restaurants and in recognition of the critical role that they play in their communities. This is bringing people together around good food, keeping people safe and away from crowded places during the pandemic, and offering exciting and intense culinary experiences from around Nairobi and its environs, to the comfort of people’s homes.

Bolt Food also awarded its 50 top couriers, last year in December for their excellent delivery and customer services. The ceremony provided a platform for the couriers to interact with the Bolt Food team and share their key learnings.

Edgar Kipng’etich Kitur, Bolt Food Country Manager, had this to say, “We are happy to take this time to celebrate and recognize the efforts and commitments of our incredible restaurant partners. The Bolt Food awards are a recognition of our partne restaurants’ hard work and dedication to provide amazing food to the communities that they are part of. As a leading brand, we have the absolute pleasure of working closely with all of the restaurants, and I couldn’t be happier to see them being celebrated.” .

Since its launch, Bolt Food has received positive feedback on the convenience, quality and great selection of restaurants, with different delicacies at great prices. Currently, Bolt Food serves over 40 estates within Nairobi, with over 600 restaurants enlisted for their customers.

The brand continues to provide viable economic opportunities to thousands of people in their dynamic ecosystem, including expanding the restaurant customer base and creating job opportunities for thousands of couriers.