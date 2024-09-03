Shares

Bolt Food is celebrating its third anniversary in the Kenyan market and five years globally. As part of its 3-year celebration, Bolt Food has unveiled its app’s top 5 most popular restaurants.

These culinary hotspots have consistently delivered high-quality meals, received outstanding customer reviews, and contributed to making Bolt Food the go-to food delivery service in Kenya.

Over the past three years, Bolt Food has transformed the tap-to-order service in Kenya, enabling customers to enjoy their favourite meals by offering convenience, variety, and exemplary service.

Since its launch in 2021, Bolt Food has partnered with over 2000 restaurants nationwide to deliver millions of meals to customers. The company’s success can be attributed to its commitment to providing a good user experience, its support of local restaurants, and its dedication to bringing delicious food to every corner of Kenya. Over 4000 couriers across the country are also earning a living, thanks to the app.

The top five restaurants on Bolt Food are the following;

Chowpaty – Famous for its vegetarian Indian dishes, Chowpaty is one of the oldest restaurants that has maintained its authenticity over the years. The restaurant currently has 3 locations across Nairobi, and customers can enjoy 20% off all menu items at in-store pricing when they order from Bolt Food.

– Famous for its vegetarian Indian dishes, Chowpaty is one of the oldest restaurants that has maintained its authenticity over the years. The restaurant currently has 3 locations across Nairobi, and customers can enjoy 20% off all menu items at in-store pricing when they order from Bolt Food. Java House – With over 60 Java locations spread across Nairobi, Mombasa, and other towns, customers can enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner in-store or through online delivery on Bolt Food. Java is also known for its other brands, such as 360 Degrees, Kukito, and Java Express.

– With over 60 Java locations spread across Nairobi, Mombasa, and other towns, customers can enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner in-store or through online delivery on Bolt Food. Java is also known for its other brands, such as 360 Degrees, Kukito, and Java Express. KFC – Known for its famous chicken and burgers, KFC also serves an array of fast food options that have earned it a top spot on the Bolt Food platform. It currently runs 28 locations with outlets in Nairobi, and Mombasa

– Known for its famous chicken and burgers, KFC also serves an array of fast food options that have earned it a top spot on the Bolt Food platform. It currently runs 28 locations with outlets in Nairobi, and Mombasa Simbisa (Pizza Inn) – With over 150 locations across the country, the Simbisa brand is famous for its famous brands, such as Pizza Inn, which joined Bolt Food in June this year; Creamy Inn, Chicken Inn and Galitos. Customers can enjoy 25% off item discounts from Galitos & Chicken Inn on the Bolt Food platform.

– With over 150 locations across the country, the Simbisa brand is famous for its famous brands, such as Pizza Inn, which joined Bolt Food in June this year; Creamy Inn, Chicken Inn and Galitos. Customers can enjoy 25% off item discounts from Galitos & Chicken Inn on the Bolt Food platform. Pizza Hut – For pizza lovers, Pizza Hut offers a variety of flavorful pizza experiences. With 6 locations across Nairobi, Bolt Food customers can enjoy their favourite pizza flavours at the tap of a button.

Speaking at the three-year commemoration of Bolt Food in Kenya, Edgar Kitur, Bolt Food’s General Manager said, “As we celebrate Bolt Food’s third anniversary locally and fifth anniversary globally, we are incredibly proud of what we have achieved. We recognise that we wouldn’t be where we are today without our restaurant partners and customers. With every order they place with us, they help support a thriving food and beverage ecosystem that is part of the foundation of cities people love to live in.”

To further celebrate its third anniversary, Bolt Food is offering exclusive discounts and promotions throughout the month. Customers can enjoy special deals from their favourite restaurants via the app.