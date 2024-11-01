Shares

Bolt recently hosted a specialized wellness workshop for its female drivers as part of breast cancer awareness month in October. The workshop focused on the importance of health awareness, early detection, and holistic well-being and was dedicated to fostering a supportive community.

At the workshop, women drivers were also empowered with the knowledge to prioritize their health, both on and off the road. The wellness workshop was designed to educate participants on the significance of regular screenings, recognizing early symptoms of breast cancer, and understanding available treatment options.

The workshop began with an interactive health talk during which healthcare experts discussed critical topics related to breast cancer awareness and overall wellness. Through engaging group sessions and a question and answer, drivers learned about the importance of regular screenings, early signs of breast cancer, and treatment options. Drivers also had access to free triage and private consultations with medical personnel, allowing them to address any health concerns and receive tailored advice on the next steps based on their results.

Women drivers also got a chance to connect with healthcare experts and each other, creating a network of support and encouragement. Bolt hopes this initiative will empower its women drivers to prioritize their health, embrace a balanced lifestyle, and inspire others within their communities to do the same.

Speaking at the wellness workshop, Linda Ndung’u, General Manager, Bolt Kenya said, “Supporting drivers extends beyond their roles on the platform; it also includes ensuring they have the resources and knowledge to look after their health and well-being. This workshop underscores Bolt’s commitment to driver wellness, equipping our women drivers with the tools to prioritize their health and inspire others to do the same.”

Farida Khamis, a Bolt driver, expresses her gratitude for the workshop saying, “I’m truly grateful for this initiative. It’s reassuring to know Bolt cares about our health, and being able to learn more about breast cancer and overall wellness has given me confidence to take proactive steps for my well-being.”