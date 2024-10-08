Shares

Beverage company Del Monte recently conducted a free medical camp at Collage Primary School in Muranga South sub-county, in Murang’a County. The medical camp provided vital health services to the community, including screenings for breast, prostate, and cervical cancers, along with various preventive and curative treatments.

Del Monte hosted the medical camp in collaboration with other partners including JKUAT, Ganesh, Ministry of Health Murang’a, NHIF, Minet Insurance, Shalina Health Care, Central Memorial Hospital, Furaha Chemist, Cascade, Metro Trans, and others. The event began at 7.00 a.m. with registration and welcome remarks by Wayne Cook, the Managing Director Del Monte, and the Area Chief, Issac Mwoce.

The free medical camp offered a range of services including blood pressure checks, BMI measurements, blood sugar tests, deworming, health talks, counseling, ENT, treatments, and referrals. The initiative focused on promoting good health practices and raising awareness about critical health issues among the attendees.

The Thika-based company has sponsored similar medical camps in the Thika and Murang’a areas over the last few years such as Ndula, Kandara, Matunda, Makenji, Swani and Ng’araria, reaching over 3,000 people.

The medical camp was part of Del Monte’s United Nations Foundation commitment that was launched in 2020. The Foundation targets to empower at least 10,000 women including employees and neighboring communities with reproductive health information and services and other critical health needs by 2024.

Speaking at the launch, Del Monte MD Wayne Cook remarked, “Del Monte recognizes the centrality of communities to its operations which is also underpinned within our corporate social responsibility (CSR) policy. This free medical camp is part of our continuous CSR strategy that is in line with our core values as a company that cares for its communities. This medical camp also serves to mark the WHO Breast Cancer Month that is observed in October with breast cancer screening being a major component.”

On his part, Issac Mwoce, Area Chief Makuyu Location said, “We appreciate Del Monte for bringing these critical health services to the people of this area. The screening services and treatments being offered today will benefit our people especially women and children who are the most disadvantaged and are not able to easily access them due to poverty and inadequate health facilities serving this area.”