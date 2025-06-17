Shares

Del Monte Kenya Limited has announced that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative.

As a member of this network, Del Monte Kenya becomes part of a global network of over 23,000 companies and 4,000 non-business participants dedicated to building a more sustainable, inclusive, and responsible future.

Confirming the news, Del Monte Kenya’s Managing Director Wayne Cook said “We are truly honored to announce our membership in the UN Global Compact. We take pride in the fact that our continuous investment in sustainability across all our operations has not only garnered global recognition but has also yielded positive results. This milestone further strengthens our commitment to sustainability. We look forward to learning from the global community and adopting best practices while also inspiring others to embrace responsible business practices and environmental stewardship. Together, we can contribute to building a better and brighter future for everyone.”

Being part of the UN Global Compact means that Del Monte Kenya aligns with the organization’s ten principles and reaffirms its commitment to upholding human rights, labor standards, environmental sustainability, and anti-corruption efforts in all aspects of its operations. This initiative also reinforces the company’s dedication to supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), fostering transparency, and inspiring meaningful change across industries.

Del Monte Kenya will implement reporting mechanisms that promote transparency while sharing insights and progress annually toward its sustainability goals.