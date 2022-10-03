Shares

Del Monte Kenya has announced that it will host cancer screenings in Murang’a as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The medical camp will offer free screenings to more than 1,000 Ithanga residents in Murang’a County. They will benefit from a free one day medical screening camp hosted by Del Monte Kenya Limited (DMKL) in partnership with the County’s Ministry of Health (MOH) and Family Health Option. The camp will be hosted at Matunda Primary School on October 8 2022.

The camp will feature free breast and prostate Cancer screening, in commemoration of World Health Organization’s (WHO) Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Additionally, residents will receive free dental and eye checkups, family planning, pediatric treatment, voluntary counselling, and HIV/AIDS Testing (VCT) services, deworming, and general checkups.

“Health is one of our Corporate Social Responsibility pillars, and our objective in hosting this medical camp is to provide much needed health services to our neighbors and create awareness about health and hygiene among the people of Murang’a County,” said Stergios Gkaliamoutsas, Managing Director, Del Monte Kenya.

The DMKL medical team and peer educators will also inform area residents about cancer and offer counselling services as part of the company’s partnership with the United Nations Foundation (UNF) Women Empowerment initiative. The company has committed to empower 10,000 women, including its employees and the neighboring community, with reproductive health services and information by 2024. Under the UNF initiative, the company is currently running five programs including; menstrual health and hygiene, gender-based violence and sexual harassment, reproductive health and cancers, family planning, and STI’S/HIV/AIDS preventive measures, diagnosis and follow-up.

DMKL has participated in several medical initiatives including Ndula Medical Camp, Kandara Medical Camp, Swani Primary School medical outreach, and Ng’araria Primary School Medical Camp. They were in in partnership with MOH Muranga County, Furaha Chemist, LTD, Central Memorial Hospital, Family Health Options Kenya, Cascade Outside Catering, AON Minet, and National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).