Shares

Del Monte Kenya Ltd has announced that it has transitioned its employee transportation services to a fully electric bus fleet.

Commenting on this development, Managing Director Wayne Cook said this strategic move to adopt environment-friendly options of travel aligns with the company’s wider environmental goals.

“Sustainability and innovation are the core of our operations and therefore making the decision to switch from conventional staff transportation to electric vehicles was an easy one. We are affirming our commitment to the green revolution and contributing to Kenya’s goal of decarbonizing the transport sector. This transition is part of a broader strategy to protect the environment and build cleaner, greener, healthier and safer environments and cities for both current and future generations.”

The pineapple producer, marketer, and distributor transports approximately six thousand staff daily using a fleet of buses.

The company in partnership with logistics company Metrotrans Investment started a phased implementation plan three months ago that has seen two diesel-powered buses replaced with electric vehicles.

Speaking while lauding Del Monte Kenya for the bold move, Metrotrans Investments CEO Oscar Rosana said the potential of electric mobility in creating a path to cleaner air, economic growth, and job creation cannot be overstated.

“We are delighted to partner with a forward-thinking organization such as Del Monte Kenya as we join the global race towards meeting emissions targets. With the complete transition of the entire fleet, we are looking to accrue significant and far-reaching benefits of this EV revolution,” Mr. Rosana said.

He added that discussions are ongoing for Del Monte Kenya to set up electric charging infrastructure which will drastically enhance the EV operations.

The two partners are championing the adoption of green E-mobility solutions as part of Kenya’s future transport services sector even as the gradual adoption of EVs both locally and globally continues to reshape transportation across the globe.

The two spoke during the handover ceremony of a fully equipped school bus donated by Mr. Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, the Chairman and CEO of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc to Del Monte Mixed Secondary School. This will ensure safe and reliable transportation for the students in the school that is fully sponsored by the company as part of its commitment towards education in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) on Quality Education.