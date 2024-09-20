Shares

Bolt has finalized its Accelerator Program in Kenya, culminating in a ceremony to award the top 10 drivers and couriers with the most innovative ideas. The event was held at the Sarova Stanley Hotel and was launched in partnership with The Nest Innovation Technology Park, aiming to empower Bolt drivers to bring their sustainable transport ideas to life.

Following a rigorous selection process, the top 10 most promising ideas were unveiled at the award ceremony. These exemplary entrepreneurs each received over Ksh. 280,000 (€2,000) seed fund and will embark on a transformative 6-week post mentorship program. This comprehensive program will provide guidance, mentorship, and access to a network of industry experts, equipping them with the tools and support needed to propel their businesses to success.

Some notable awards went to Adrian Kagiri Amunga for Most Innovative Idea, Antony Gwaro Nyangaresi for Most Scalable Idea and Teddy Muthami Muriithi for Best Pitch.

Launched in April 2024, the Bolt Accelerator Program received over 800 applications from drivers and couriers in Kenya. From the pool of applicants, 120 entrepreneurs were shortlisted and went through the Bolt Academy, a business skills training phase. After presenting their video pitches, top 20 participants progressed to the next phase, which included exclusive training sessions led by seasoned industry experts. The participants honed their entrepreneurial skills and developed their concepts further, readying themselves for the ultimate test on Pitch Day.

At the Pitch Day session, the top 20 finalists presented their innovative business solutions to a panel of judges including Linda Ndungu, General Manager, Rides at Bolt, Maryanne Akoth, Director for programs at ISBI at Strathmore Business School, among others. They evaluated the pitches based on criteria such as innovation, feasibility, and potential impact. The judges’ insights and feedback were crucial in determining the winners of the seed funding.

On pitch day, drivers and couriers showcased a range of innovative ideas, including creating charging stations for electric cars and bikes, establishing business hubs for drivers and investing in vehicles suitable for PLWDs, among others. These concepts highlighted the diverse and practical solutions being developed to address various needs within the community.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Linda Ndung’u, General Manager for Rides at Bolt said, “Our driver and courier partners are at the very core of the Bolt ecosystem. They are not just service providers; but are essential members of a broader community that keeps millions of people connected across Kenya and beyond. We recognise that, and today we are happy to be celebrating their importance and investing in their future.”