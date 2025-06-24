Shares

Java House has opened its 98th outlet in Kisii as part of its expansion plan, pushing closer to reaching 100 outlets milestone mark. The new branch is located at TotalEnergies petrol station in Kisii Town.

The expansion is part of a strategic growth plan linked to Java’s 25th anniversary, designed to bring its dining experience closer to consumers across the region.

Speaking during the official launch of the new branch, Priscilla Gathungu, the Java House CEO, emphasized the company’s commitment to providing guests with a unique yet standardized experience. She highlighted the importance of quality, flexibility, and customer satisfaction as core elements of their dining promise.

“We are glad to open our first branch in Kisii County, which allows us to serve even more people. Kisii is a strategic location for us because it is home to a substantial population, which is discerning and demanding a quality and value offering. Kisii is also a strategic transit town hosting people moving across the Western and Nyanza regions. The branch has already been operating for a few weeks, and the reception has been overwhelmingly positive. We thank the people of Kisii for the warm welcome. We are confident that Java will quickly become a core part of the community, not only by providing a space for people to have their meetings, dates, and family moments, but also by creating jobs for the locals,” said Ms. Gathungu.

On his part, Hon. Cyrus Nyabicha, Kisii County CECM for Trade, Tourism, Industry and Marketing, recognised Java House for setting up in the area, and encouraged other businesses to set up shop in Kisii as the County looks to explore strategic growth with like-minded investors.

“The fact that leading brands are opening branches in Kisii County is a testament to the work that we are doing to create an enabling environment for investment. Our community is ready to welcome businesses and investors who are willing to work with us and to grow together. We hope that the opportunities created by Java, directly through jobs and indirectly, will keep growing and we can get more branches across the County,” Mr. Nyabicha said.

Java House, through the Java Foundation, has been scaling up its activities, including growing its school meals programme in partnership with Food For Education and the Craft Silicon Foundation. It is exploring more opportunities for supporting local agriculture and the arts.