Java House Africa and Find My Africa have partnered to premiere a Kenyan feature film Love and Coffee. The film blends romance, family tensions, and the dynamic world of Kenya’s coffee industry.

The film is a collaboration between production company Find My Africa, and coffee house, Java House. It debuted locally on 14th February 2025, and will be available on streaming platforms thereafter.

Directed by Kenji Gathecha, Love and Coffee tells the story of two unlikely lovers—Sarah, a fiercely independent barista whose knowledge and passion for coffee go far beyond serving it, and Felix, the privileged heir to one of Kenya’s most powerful business empires. As their relationship blossoms, they must confront the enormous pressures of family expectations, class disparities, and the ever-looming shadow of Felix’s past, embodied in Kendi, his former love who seeks to rekindle their flame.

The film captures not only the romance and tension between two individuals from different worlds but also Sarah’s determination to bring fairness and equity to an industry that sustains thousands of Kenyan farmers, with Felix as her foremost cheerleader.

Speaking about the new film, David Mudachi, the executive producer, said: “Love and Coffee is more than just a love story. It’s a story about the courage to follow your heart and fight for what’s right, even when the world seems determined to divide you. We wanted to explore not just the romantic tension, but the bigger questions of class, power, and the legacies we choose to leave behind.”

On her part, Ms. Priscilla Gathungu, the Java House CEO said: “We are excited to support this film partnership with Find My Africa, which aligns perfectly with Java House’s DNA of working with local creatives, talents, entrepreneurs, and businesses alike to support their endeavors. On the surface, each of our locations across the region Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda is decorated with artwork by local artists. Behind the scenes, we source our fresh produce, including coffee, from local farmers, and this collaboration presents yet another opportunity to support home-grown talent.”

The movie premiered on Valentine’s Day, 14 February 2025 to audiences in Nairobi, Kenya at Century Cinemax at Two Rivers Mall, Junction Mall and Garden City Mall. You can also watch it at Nyumba Cinema at Rosslyn Riviera Mall for group viewings only (12-15 people).